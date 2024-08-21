Mics Caught Andy Reid's Nonchalant Reaction to Patrick Mahomes's Behind-the-Back Pass
Patrick Mahomes wowed the NFL world by unleashing a behind-the-back pass during the Kansas City Chiefs' second preseason game on Saturday. One person who didn't seem impressed by it was Mahomes's head coach.
During the first half of Kansas City's preseason tilt against the Detroit Lions, Mahomes rolled right and realized tight end Travis Kelce had run the wrong route. Rather than blow up the play, he opted to throw to his go-to target anyway by throwing the ball behind his back. Kelce caught it and gained eight yards for a first down. Reid didn't seem to care.
Video and microphones caught Reid's reaction, and he didn't even acknowledge the play and was already moving on to the next call. He just completely ignored it.
That's genuinely hilarious.
Mahomes's explanation of the play was fascinating.
"I knew it was on target. It was just low," he said. "But like I said, it wasn't like—I didn't do it to look cool. I did it because I was like, pissed off (at Kelce), like why did you run that route like that? And it just worked out."
The 28-year-old two-time NFL MVP has messed around with behind-the-back passes in practice before but had never shown it in a game.
The Lions wound up winning the contest 24–23. Mahomes completed 8 of 14 passes for 93 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He led the Chiefs on two drives for field goals before exiting near the end of the first quarter.