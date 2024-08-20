SI

Andy Reid OK With Patrick Mahomes Throwing Trick Passes, With One Caveat

The Kansas City Chiefs coach has just about seen it all out of his star quarterback, and he's OK with that.

Mike McDaniel

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes added another trick pass highlight to his arsenal with a behind-the-back pass in Sunday's 24-23 preseason loss to the Detroit Lions, a throw that his coach Andy Reid is fine with, on one condition of course.

"I heard he blamed Kelce [for the broken play], but that's alright. He does it in practice every day and I'm alright as long as it's a completion," Reid said.

For a coach that's seen it all out of Mahomes, Reid has clearly given his three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback the freedom to go make a play. With that said, even Sunday's highlight play from his quarterback surprised Reid, especially since it occurred in-game.

"Listen, they do it in basketball every game, several times in every game," Reid added. "It's not that big of a deal behind the back. I don't think I have seen it before in a game, but I see it every day in practice."

Mahomes has converted plenty of the trick passes in-game before, and Sunday was the latest opportunity for him to improvise. We'll surely see more of the theatrical plays in the regular season that kicks off next month, as the Chiefs prepare their pursuit of a third-straight Super Bowl title.

Published
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL