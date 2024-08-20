Andy Reid OK With Patrick Mahomes Throwing Trick Passes, With One Caveat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes added another trick pass highlight to his arsenal with a behind-the-back pass in Sunday's 24-23 preseason loss to the Detroit Lions, a throw that his coach Andy Reid is fine with, on one condition of course.
"I heard he blamed Kelce [for the broken play], but that's alright. He does it in practice every day and I'm alright as long as it's a completion," Reid said.
For a coach that's seen it all out of Mahomes, Reid has clearly given his three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback the freedom to go make a play. With that said, even Sunday's highlight play from his quarterback surprised Reid, especially since it occurred in-game.
"Listen, they do it in basketball every game, several times in every game," Reid added. "It's not that big of a deal behind the back. I don't think I have seen it before in a game, but I see it every day in practice."
Mahomes has converted plenty of the trick passes in-game before, and Sunday was the latest opportunity for him to improvise. We'll surely see more of the theatrical plays in the regular season that kicks off next month, as the Chiefs prepare their pursuit of a third-straight Super Bowl title.