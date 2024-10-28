Andy Reid Now Holds Wild Record at Raiders' Allegiant Stadium After Chiefs' Win
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders 27–20 on Sunday, marking the Chiefs' fifth consecutive time beating the Raiders in Allegiant Stadium.
Along with the five wins at Allegiant Stadium in its history—the stadium in Las Vegas opened in 2020—the Chiefs also have a Super Bowl win there, making coach Andy Reid's win total at Allegiant Stadium six.
After Sunday's victory, Reid is now tied for the winningest coach at Allegiant Stadium. Yes, you read that right. Even though Reid coaches the Raiders' AFC West rival team, he has more wins than most of the Raiders coaches since the stadium opened. He is tied with Josh McDaniel with their six wins. McDaniel coached the 2022 season and then was fired in the '23 season.
Current Raiders coach Antonio Pierce could surpass Reid and McDaniel's record this season as he has five wins in the stadium. The Raiders have four home games left this season.
It makes sense why Chiefs fans call Allegiant Stadium "Arrowhead West."