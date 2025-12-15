Andy Reid Shares Patrick Mahomes’s New Plan About ACL Surgery
The Chiefs' season effectively ended on Sunday with a 16-13 loss to the Chargers, but the game had far more devastating consequences for the future of the franchise after star quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL.
Mahomes suffered an ACL tear in his left knee late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss that was confirmed by MRI tests. He is expected to have surgery later this week, according to ESPN's Nate Taylor.
Following the game, the Chiefs were considering surgical options for how to proceed with Mahomes's injury, and on Monday coach Andy Reid revealed a few more details about what's next for the 30-year-old quarterback.
Reid announced in a press conference that Mahomes is going to Dallas to meet with Dr. Daniel Cooper for a second opinion on his ACL surgery.
Dr. Cooper is currently the head team physician for the Dallas Cowboys and has worked in professional sports medicine for over three decades. His bio adds that he specializes in injuries to the knee and shoulder, and he has reportedly treated Rashee Rice, Teddy Bridgewater and Malik Nabers, among other players.
“I’ve had a good visit with him a couple different times," Reid said of Mahomes. "He’s in a good place. He always feels like he let people down, but then he comes back and he’s ready for the challenge ahead."
Reid added that Mahomes getting a second opinion doesn't mean the team is concerned about additional ligament damage. "Most guys get a second opinion. That's just part of it. ... That's what he's doing," said Reid.
ACL injuries in football typically require at least nine months to heal, which means Mahomes could return by early next season in September. Many fans have since drawn parallels between Mahomes's latest injury and Tom Brady's ACL tear in his first game of the 2008 season, which also happened in Brady's ninth NFL campaign; the Patriots great went on to enjoy a mostly healthy career and win four more Super Bowls afterward.
“He'll attack it, just like he does everything else,” continued Reid. “There have been a lot of quarterbacks who have had this same injury and have been pretty good after they've come back.”