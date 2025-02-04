Andy Reid Had Perfect Answer to Question About Coaching Against Ex-Eagles Star's Son
Aside from Super Bowl LIX being a rematch against his former team he successfully coached for 14 seasons, Sunday's big game also represents an illustration of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid's incredible longevity in a sport where the expiration dates for head coaches are painfully short.
Consider this.
Reid coached former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker and four-time Pro Bowl selection Jeremiah Trotter for seven seasons in three different stints from 1999-2001, '04-'06 and one last time in Trotter's final season in '09. Now, 26 years after he first coached Trotter, Reid will come full circle and coach against Trotter's son and current Eagles linebacker, Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
During a session with the media on Tuesday, Reid was asked what it means that he was around to coach Trotter and is still around to coach against Trotter's son. The Chiefs coach perfectly delivered an amusing response.
"It means I’m old," Reid said with a smile. "Jeremiah, his father, was one of my favorite players. This kid, his son, has done a tremendous job. Did it at Clemson and now transferred it to the Eagles. I think it’s a neat deal. He’s wearing the same number, all that. That’s a great deal. Great deal for the family."
The elder Trotter thrived under Reid's tutelage, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the first time in '00, then earning a selection to the Pro Bowl three more times with Reid as his coach. Reid and Trotter helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl in '05, where they were defeated by the New England Patriots.
In an emotional, full circle moment for the Eagles organization and Trotter's family, Philadelphia traded up to select Trotter Jr. with the 155th overall pick in the '24 NFL draft this past April.
Come Sunday, Reid will be a part of the Trotter family's full circle moment.