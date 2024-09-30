Andy Reid Provides Update on Rashee Rice's Knee Injury After Chiefs' Win
The Kansas City Chiefs secured a win in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers, though they suffered a significant loss to their wide receiving corps.
Star wideout Rashee Rice suffered a knee injury in the first half after a collision with Patrick Mahomes while trying to make a tackle following a turnover. Rice was carted off the field and did not return to the game.
When asked about Rice's status at halftime by CBS's Tracy Wolfson, coach Andy Reid didn't sound very optimistic. While he didn't have much of an update, he did admit that "it's not good."
After the game, Reid still didn't have a definitive update, but he said that Rice would be undergoing an MRI on Monday.
"I feel terrible for Rashee... we will hope for the best," Reid said of the young wide receiver, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the initial fears surrounding Rice's knee are that the 24-year-old suffered a torn ACL, which, of course, would sideline him for the remainder of the season.
Rice did not make a catch prior to exiting Sunday's game. He had been far and away Patrick Mahomes's most targeted receiver during the first three games of the season, during which he racked up 24 receptions on 29 targets for 288 yards and two touchdowns.
Chiefs fans will need to wait until Monday for a more conclusive update on Rice's injury, though the early indications certainly seem grim.