Andy Reid Shares What He Likes About Player Who Blocked Broncos' Field Goal
The Kansas City Chiefs looked like they might improbably lose to the Denver Broncos in Week 10, which would have been their first loss of the season. Up by two with the Broncos attempting a 35-yard field goal attempt with two seconds remaining, fate was in the Broncos' hands.
Instead, Leo Chenal blocked the kick for the Chiefs, time expired, and the Chiefs won. A huge swing to keep Kansas City undefeated on the season.
After the game, head coach Andy Reid talked briefly about Chenal, a lesser-known figure on the Chiefs roster.
"Leo steps up and does what Leo does every week. Somewhere he makes a play, defensively, special teams. Somewhere he steps up and makes a play. And he did a great job with that."
Later, he humorously shared about Chenal and his selfless approach to being a professional athlete.
"He's a great athlete, big strong kid. Plays a hundred miles an hour, he does it in practice, he does it during games. Plays anywhere and everywhere and never says anything. Comes from a family, he's got like 40 brothers and sisters, so he's used to sharing. So he doesn't really care about who gets credit, doesn't get the credit, he just goes."