SI

Andy Reid Shares What He Likes About Player Who Blocked Broncos' Field Goal

Leo Chenal blocked the field goal attempt as time expired to win the game for the Chiefs.

Josh Wilson

Reid and the Chiefs remained undefeated with the last-second victory.
Reid and the Chiefs remained undefeated with the last-second victory. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs looked like they might improbably lose to the Denver Broncos in Week 10, which would have been their first loss of the season. Up by two with the Broncos attempting a 35-yard field goal attempt with two seconds remaining, fate was in the Broncos' hands.

Instead, Leo Chenal blocked the kick for the Chiefs, time expired, and the Chiefs won. A huge swing to keep Kansas City undefeated on the season.

After the game, head coach Andy Reid talked briefly about Chenal, a lesser-known figure on the Chiefs roster.

"Leo steps up and does what Leo does every week. Somewhere he makes a play, defensively, special teams. Somewhere he steps up and makes a play. And he did a great job with that."

Later, he humorously shared about Chenal and his selfless approach to being a professional athlete.

"He's a great athlete, big strong kid. Plays a hundred miles an hour, he does it in practice, he does it during games. Plays anywhere and everywhere and never says anything. Comes from a family, he's got like 40 brothers and sisters, so he's used to sharing. So he doesn't really care about who gets credit, doesn't get the credit, he just goes."

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/NFL