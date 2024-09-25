SI

Andy Reid Had Simple Message for Critics of Travis Kelce Amid Early Struggles

Andy Nesbitt

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are 3-0 after beating the Falcons last Sunday night.
Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are 3-0 after beating the Falcons last Sunday night. / Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
In this story:

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs haven't lost a game yet this season as they continue to chase NFL history with hopes of becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

The 34-year-old tight end, however, has been off to a slow start stats-wise, which has led to lots of people questioning everything from his offseason preparations to his age. Kelce, who said on New Heights this week that he's been playing like trash, has just nine catches in three games for a total of 69 yards and no touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes backed up his tight end during his postgame press conference on Sunday night. On Wednesday it was Andy Reid's turn to send a message to critics, and he did just that.

"I know people are saying that he's old or that he has distractions, but defenses don't think that," the Chiefs coach said to reporters. "Trav is fine. He just keeps being Trav. He works his tail off. He hasn't lost a step. He's not distracted."

Kelce will look to put up some big numbers this Sunday when the Chiefs face the Chargers on Sunday in Los Angeles.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL