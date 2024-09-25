Andy Reid Had Simple Message for Critics of Travis Kelce Amid Early Struggles
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs haven't lost a game yet this season as they continue to chase NFL history with hopes of becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.
The 34-year-old tight end, however, has been off to a slow start stats-wise, which has led to lots of people questioning everything from his offseason preparations to his age. Kelce, who said on New Heights this week that he's been playing like trash, has just nine catches in three games for a total of 69 yards and no touchdowns.
Patrick Mahomes backed up his tight end during his postgame press conference on Sunday night. On Wednesday it was Andy Reid's turn to send a message to critics, and he did just that.
"I know people are saying that he's old or that he has distractions, but defenses don't think that," the Chiefs coach said to reporters. "Trav is fine. He just keeps being Trav. He works his tail off. He hasn't lost a step. He's not distracted."
Kelce will look to put up some big numbers this Sunday when the Chiefs face the Chargers on Sunday in Los Angeles.