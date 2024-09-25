Travis Kelce Makes Very Honest Admission About His Struggles This Season
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0 after their win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night but the tight end's struggles continued as he finished with just four catches for 30 yards and no touchdowns.
Kelce, who signed a huge two-year deal in the offseason, hasn't played the way fans are used to seeing him play yet this season. He has just eight catches for 69 yards on the year and hasn't found the end zone.
Kelce opened up about his struggles during this week's episode of his podcast New Heights, saying: "I played like trash... I’m playing winning football. It’s not trash. But it could be better."
Here's the audio of Kelce talking about his struggles.
Chiefs fans are hoping Kelce can get back to his big-play ways this Sunday when they face the Chargers in Los. Angeles.