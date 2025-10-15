Andy Reid Would Like to Forward All Your Rashee Rice Workload Questions to NFL Insider
Third-year wide receiver Rashee Rice will make his long-awaited return for the Chiefs in Week 7 after serving a six-game suspension related to his role in a multi-car crash in Dallas in March of 2024. Rice pleaded guilty to two felony charges earlier this year, and faces five years of probation and will eventually serve a 30-day jail sentence.
And there are plenty of questions about Rice's workload. Will the Chiefs slowly ramp up Rice, who also suffered a season-ending torn collateral ligament in Week 4 of last year, back to full capacity? Or will Kansas City, whose receiver corps has missed Rice's presence this season, fully unleash the SMU product against the Raiders?
According to a Wednesday morning report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the answer is the latter.
"The Chiefs won't be easing Rashee Rice back into action," Fowler wrote Wednesday. "They will be allocating a heavy workload for him as soon as possible. Rice ... has been in the building for weeks, had an excellent training camp and is in peak physical shape. A team source says Rice will be 'full bore' this week as he gets back onto the practice field."
Later Wednesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked about Fowler's report and whether he could confirm that it would be all systems go for Rice in his return. Reid, tongue-in-cheek, had the perfect reply.
You heard the man. Ask Jeremy Fowler! In all seriousness, kudos to Reid for having a sense of humor while holding his news conferences.
And as for Rice's workload, it wouldn't be surprising to see the talented wideout operating in a near-full workload, given that he's been at the team facility since Sept. 21, which has allowed him to gradually ramp up his activities while attending team meetings.
The Chiefs and Raiders will kick off on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.