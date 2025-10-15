SI

Andy Reid Would Like to Forward All Your Rashee Rice Workload Questions to NFL Insider

Curious to know how much Rice will play in his Week 7 return? ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, not Reid, is your man.

Tim Capurso

Reid and the Chiefs offense will welcome Rice back from suspension in Week 7.
Reid and the Chiefs offense will welcome Rice back from suspension in Week 7. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Third-year wide receiver Rashee Rice will make his long-awaited return for the Chiefs in Week 7 after serving a six-game suspension related to his role in a multi-car crash in Dallas in March of 2024. Rice pleaded guilty to two felony charges earlier this year, and faces five years of probation and will eventually serve a 30-day jail sentence.

And there are plenty of questions about Rice's workload. Will the Chiefs slowly ramp up Rice, who also suffered a season-ending torn collateral ligament in Week 4 of last year, back to full capacity? Or will Kansas City, whose receiver corps has missed Rice's presence this season, fully unleash the SMU product against the Raiders?

According to a Wednesday morning report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the answer is the latter.

"The Chiefs won't be easing Rashee Rice back into action," Fowler wrote Wednesday. "They will be allocating a heavy workload for him as soon as possible. Rice ... has been in the building for weeks, had an excellent training camp and is in peak physical shape. A team source says Rice will be 'full bore' this week as he gets back onto the practice field."

Later Wednesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked about Fowler's report and whether he could confirm that it would be all systems go for Rice in his return. Reid, tongue-in-cheek, had the perfect reply.

You heard the man. Ask Jeremy Fowler! In all seriousness, kudos to Reid for having a sense of humor while holding his news conferences.

And as for Rice's workload, it wouldn't be surprising to see the talented wideout operating in a near-full workload, given that he's been at the team facility since Sept. 21, which has allowed him to gradually ramp up his activities while attending team meetings.

The Chiefs and Raiders will kick off on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NFL