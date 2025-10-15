Rashee Rice Set for Heavy Role in Chiefs Offense Upon Return from Suspension
Everything's coming up Kansas City as we enter Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season.
The Chiefs are winners of three of their last four after an 0-2 start, reached the mountain top of this week's Sports Illustrated NFL Power Rankings (thanks in part to some help from the officiating crew), and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win the NFL's MVP award.
Oh yeah, and now they're getting their top wide receiver back in Rashee Rice.
Rice was suspended for the first six games of the 2025 season after pleading guilty to two felony charges for his role in a multi-car crash in Dallas last year. He's now set to re-join Kansas City for their Week 7 contest against the Raiders and, as outlined by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, they plan to throw the 25-year-old right into the mix.
"The Chiefs won't be easing Rashee Rice back into action," Fowler wrote on Wednesday. "They will be allocating a heavy workload for him as soon as possible. Rice ... has been in the building for weeks, had an excellent training camp and is in peak physical shape. A team source says Rice will be 'full bore' this week as he gets back onto the practice field."
Rice returned to Kansas City's facility the week of Sept. 21 and has been able to ramp up by working out and attending meetings, putting him in line for a heavy workload this Sunday against Las Vegas. Through six games, tight end Travis Kelce has paced the Chiefs offense with 321 receiving yards while Hollywood Brown leads them in both receptions (30) and touchdown grabs (3)—tied with Tyquan Thornton.
"The Chiefs have long envisioned an offense with a receiving trio of Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown on the same field, with Tyquan Thornton and JuJu Smith-Schuster as complementary guys," Fowler continued. "That's a really strong five-man receiving group."
Kansas City selected Rice out of SMU with their second round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He hauled in 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie, but missed the majority of his second season after suffering a knee injury last October.