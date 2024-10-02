Anthony Richardson Claps Back at NFL Fans Calling Him 'Injury Prone'
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has had some trouble staying off the team's injury report early into his career.
His rookie season was cut short by a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery, and while he's yet to miss a start in 2024, he exited the Week 4 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a hip injury.
Of the eight games he's started in his career, Richardson has only finished four.
Richardson was asked by reporters Wednesday about the narrative that he may be injury prone, and he gave a candid response.
"Well, it's football," Richardson said, via Dave Griffiths of Fox 59. "I'm pretty sure if they got out the house and came out here and got hit by somebody that's running 20+ mph every week, I'm pretty sure they'd be sore and dealing with injuries as well."
"People are gonna talk, that's what people do. I'm not necessarily worried about, I'm just trying to focus on getting better day by day," he added.
Of course, Richardson's style of play results in him being hit by defenders more frequently than most less-mobile quarterbacks. In four games this season, Richardson has rushed 21 times for 141 yards and a touchdown. In the four games he played prior to his shoulder injury last year, he rushed 25 times for 136 yards and four scores.
He's not worried about the outside noise surrounding his durability, and will work fervently to ensure he's back on the field in Week 5 for Indianapolis's matchup against the rival Jacksonville Jaguars.