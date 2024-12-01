Anthony Richardson, Colts Praised for Gutsy Two-Point Conversion to Beat Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts eked out a gritty 25-24 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, marking the second time this season quarterback Anthony Richardson has led his team on a game-winning drive. It’s also the first time a Colts quarterback has won in New England since Peyton Manning in 2006.
Richardson hardly put together a flawless performance, throwing as many picks (2) as he did touchdown passes, but he came in clutch late in the fourth quarter when the Colts needed a touchdown to tie the game.
The young Indy quarterback even did one better and clinched the win on a two-point conversion after driving down the field and finding Alec Pierce for the game-tying score. With 12 seconds left, Richardson faked the handoff to Jonathan Taylor and powered it into the end zone himself for the successful two-point try.
Fans lauded Shane Steichen and Richardson for pulling off the incredibly ballsy play to win their sixth game of the year:
Richardson completed just 50% of his passes in Sunday’s win and is still slowly building chemistry with his receivers, but a win is a win. The Colts have now put up 20 or more points on the board for the third time in their last four games, and it appears their sluggish offensive woes under veteran Joe Flacco are fading in the rearview mirror—for now.
It’s going to be thrilling to watch Richardson play January football if the Colts (6-7) can sneak into an AFC wild card spot in the coming weeks.