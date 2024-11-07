SI

Anthony Richardson Received Powerful Message From Kevin O’Connell After Colts Loss

O'Connell told Richardson he believed in him and to keep working.

Richardson was benched by the Colts before Week 9. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Anthony Richardson's second NFL season hasn't gone according to plan, but there is one person who still believes in his talent.

After the Minnesota Vikings beat the Indianapolis Colts 21-13 in Week 9, Vikings' coach Kevin O'Connell met with Richardson and midfield and offered some words of encouragement to the young quarterback.

O'Connell hugged the Colts' now-backup quarterback said, "Hey, do me a favor, and remember something. You're a bad dude. And you're going to play a long time in this league. Go to work everyday. Good things will happen for you. I still believe in you. I know these guys do. Shane does too. Man, this organization loves you. Go to work."

The "Shane" O'Connell is referring to is Colts head coach Shane Steichen.

Richardson was benched after Indianapolis's 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 8. Joe Flacco took over under center for the Colts and it's unclear if there are plans for him to retake the job.

Indianapolis made Richardson the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL draft but he hasn't played well. In six games during the 2024 campaign, the 22-year-old has completed 44.4% of his passes for 958 yards, with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. His passer rating is a dismal 57.2 and his QBR of 36.9 ranks 29th among NFL quarterbacks who qualify.

O'Connell clearly believes in Richardson's ability. We'll see if the young quarterback can eventually realize it.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

