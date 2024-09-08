Anthony Richardson’s Ridiculous 60-Yard TD Pass Rightfully Had NFL Fans in Awe
Anthony Richardson is back and looks better than ever.
The Indianapolis Colts quarterback uncorked an absolutely ridiculous 60-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of his return from a shoulder injury. The throw to Alec Pierce had jaws dropping across the NFL.
In the first quarter of the Colts' matchup with the Houston Texans, Richardson connected with Pierce to give his team an early 7-3 lead.
That ball went nearly 70 yards in the air and landed right in Pierce's hands. Richardson slipped, recovered and unleashed it despite traffic all around him. What a throw.
Some of the best reactions to the throw are below.
The Colts selected Richardson with the fourth pick in the 2023 draft after he showed ridiculous raw ability at Florida and had an impressive showing at the NFL combine. He played in four games as a rookie, completing 59.5 percent of his passes for 577 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception. He added 136 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries.
After showing promise, Richardson was placed on injured reserve on October 9 with a serious AC joint sprain in his shoulder that required surgery.
It would appear his shoulder is fully healthy.