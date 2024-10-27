Anthony Richardson's Bizarre Explanation for Skipping Play Had NFL Fans Bewildered
Anthony Richardson briefly exited the Indianapolis Colts' 23–20 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday for an odd reason.
With the Colts trailing by 10 in the third quarter, Richardson was sacked at the line of scrimmage to force a third-and-goal from Houston's 23-yard line. But instead of either taking a heave to the end zone or running a conservative play on third down to set up a field goal, Richardson walked over to the sidelines—but he was not hurt.
"Tired, I ain't gonna lie," Richardson said. "That was a lot of running right there that I did. So, I just told [Colts coach] Shane [Steichen] I needed a break right there."
Richardson has endured a flurry of injury issues over his career that has slowed his progression as the Colts' franchise quarterback. He missed time as a rookie in 2023 due to a concussion and was ruled out for the year after suffering a season-ending AC joint sprain in Week 5. This year, Richardson missed two games due to an oblique issue.
But missing a play just outside the red zone for being, as the CBS broadcast put it, "out of breath?" That's a new one.
The NFL world was rather surprised at Richardson's decision to skip the play:
The Colts did put up three points on that possession via a field goal, and Richardson led an 11-play, 70-yard drive the next time they had the ball. But Richardson's odd admission combined with his rather ugly stat line—10-of-32 passing for 175 yards, one touchdown and one interception—has the 22-year-old facing plenty of criticism.