AP Reminds Fans Sam Darnold Ineligible for Comeback Player of the Year per New Rules
It took seven years, but Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has lived up to the considerable promise he demonstrated at USC.
In his age-27 season, Darnold has thrown 11 touchdowns against four interceptions for a Vikings team off to a 5-0 start. He ranks second in the league in passing touchdowns, sixth in passer rating, and first in percentage of pass attempts thrown for touchdowns.
However, on Friday morning, Rob Maaddi of the AP took to social media to remind fans that Darnold is not eligible to win the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award per its new rules.
"Sam Darnold probably would’ve been a candidate for the Comeback Player of the Year award before the AP issued guidance to voters before the season, instructing them that 'the spirit of the award is to honor a player who has demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity by overcoming illness, physical injury or other circumstances that led him to miss playing time the previous season,'" Maaddi wrote.
That guidance followed controversy over 2023's award, which was given to Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco after a magnificent five-game stretch late in the season. Flacco beat out Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who made a remarkable return to play after entering cardiac arrest on the field in January.
As Maaddi noted, however, Darnold could potentially become an MVP candidate if he keeps up his current level of play.