Arch Manning Had Five-Word Explanation for Why He Didn't Transfer From Texas
Arch Manning waited his turn at Texas and it looks like it's about to pay off.
On Thursday during an interview after spring practice, the redshirt sophomore quarterback discussed sitting on the bench behind Quinn Ewers for two seasons. When asked why he didn't transfer, Manning had a simple answer.
"Sometimes it's worth the wait," Manning said.
"There was nowhere else I want to be ... I want to be the quarterback a the University of Texas."
That's a completely fair response.
Manning has seen action during his time at Texas and played significant snaps in three games during the 2024 season, including two starts. Last year, he completed 61 of 90 passes (67.8%) for 939 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 108 yards and four scores.
He'll be the team's starter heading into the 2025 season and is also expected to be an early pick in the 2026 NFL draft. A former top recruit from the most famous football family on the planet, Manning may not be at Texas much longer.