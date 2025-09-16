SI

Ashton Jeanty Got Simple Advice From Marshawn Lynch After Tough First Two Games

Marshawn Lynch had some advice for the rookie running back after his first two games.

Eva Geitheim

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty has gotten off to a slow start to his career.
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty has gotten off to a slow start to his career. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ashton Jeanty has gotten off to a slow start through his first two games with the Raiders.

After falling just shy of Barry Sanders's single-season NCAA rushing record a season ago at Boise State, the Heisman trophy runner-up was expected to pick up where he left off in Las Vegas, where he was taken No. 6 in the draft. Instead, Jeanty has carried the ball just 30 times for 81 yards and a touchdown while averaging 2.7 yards per carry. Through two games, the Raiders rank second-last in rushing yards per game, which was expected to be a strength for them after drafting Jeanty.

"Last week it was on me, I didn't go a good job of reading the plays. I'll put it on myself again this week," Jeanty said after the loss. "Could've broke for bigger on some runs and O-line did their thing. I've just got to continue to get better so I can be a game-changer for us. ... Just getting used to the speed, honestly. Last week kind of felt like I was moving a little slower, this week felt better. Still not there yet, but once it happens, it will be good."

Following the game, Jeanty received advice from former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, who was at the game as a photographer. Lynch was a fan of the Raiders' decision to draft Jeanty, and the rookie shared that Lynch told him Monday, “Just to continue to get better on the little things, play fakes on play-actions, getting your legs up on runs, just all of the little things.”

It'd be hard to find an individual better suited to offer advice to Jeanty as he finds his footing in the NFL.

Jeanty and the Raiders' rushing attack will look to rebound next week as the Raiders face the Commanders.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/NFL