Ashton Jeanty Got Simple Advice From Marshawn Lynch After Tough First Two Games
Ashton Jeanty has gotten off to a slow start through his first two games with the Raiders.
After falling just shy of Barry Sanders's single-season NCAA rushing record a season ago at Boise State, the Heisman trophy runner-up was expected to pick up where he left off in Las Vegas, where he was taken No. 6 in the draft. Instead, Jeanty has carried the ball just 30 times for 81 yards and a touchdown while averaging 2.7 yards per carry. Through two games, the Raiders rank second-last in rushing yards per game, which was expected to be a strength for them after drafting Jeanty.
"Last week it was on me, I didn't go a good job of reading the plays. I'll put it on myself again this week," Jeanty said after the loss. "Could've broke for bigger on some runs and O-line did their thing. I've just got to continue to get better so I can be a game-changer for us. ... Just getting used to the speed, honestly. Last week kind of felt like I was moving a little slower, this week felt better. Still not there yet, but once it happens, it will be good."
Following the game, Jeanty received advice from former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, who was at the game as a photographer. Lynch was a fan of the Raiders' decision to draft Jeanty, and the rookie shared that Lynch told him Monday, “Just to continue to get better on the little things, play fakes on play-actions, getting your legs up on runs, just all of the little things.”
It'd be hard to find an individual better suited to offer advice to Jeanty as he finds his footing in the NFL.
Jeanty and the Raiders' rushing attack will look to rebound next week as the Raiders face the Commanders.