Ashton Jeanty Looks to Have Switched Up Iconic Pre-Snap Stance Since Joining Raiders
Ashton Jeanty will have a new look when he runs with the football this fall, having been drafted out of Boise State to the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round.
Not only is Jeanty trading in the Smurf Turf for the Silver and Black, it also appears that he has changed up his brazenly casual pre-snap stance.
In college, Jeanty stood like a sentry in the backfield before a play, with a manner so casual he got compared to Michael Myers of the Halloween film franchise.
Jeanty himself embraced the comparison, taking on the costume for Halloween in 2024.
But, video out of the Raiders rookie training camp appears to show that Jeanty has switched up his pre-snap stance since his jump to the pros. Rather than the tall-standing just-try-and-stop me statue that Jeanty used to present as, now he instead gets into a more angled ready position you might expect to see out of an NFL running back.
Is the change permanent? We won’t know until the season kicks off in September. But regardless of how he is standing in the backfield before the snap, Jeanty’s main focus will be continuing to terrorize opposing defenses once he gets the ball in his hands.