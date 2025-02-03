Commanders RB Calls the Giants 'A Joke' For Letting Saquon Barkley Go
The New York Giants remain haunted by their decision to let Saquon Barkley walk in free agency last offseason. Rather than re-sign their best player, the Giants decided not to pay Barkley, in part because of his position.
Since that fateful decision, Barkley has gone on to show just how much of a mistake that choice was. Barkley wound up signing with the Giants' division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, on a three-year, $37.75 million deal.
Barkley's first season as an Eagle has been his best yet as a pro. Barkley became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season, and helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. Barkley has played even more outstanding this postseason. Across three games, Barkley has rushed for 442 yards and five touchdowns, including three touchdowns of 60 or more yards.
As Barkley shines at every turn for the Eagles, the Giants have been roasted on a near weekly basis. Commanders running back Austin Ekeler, who lost to Barkley and the Eagles in the NFC championship game last week, was the latest to criticize the Giants for their baffling decision, calling the franchise "a joke" on the God Bless Football podcast.
"It's really cool to see, especially the guys that were getting shuffled around, and 'oh I don't know if these guys can still play or if they'll make an impact.’ Like the Giants, what a joke letting that guy go."
Ekeler joked: "Prime Saquon, 'I don't know who's gonna pay this guy $12 million dollars.' Well, he's gonna carry your offense. So, everybody. Don't get me started there."
As poor as the Giants' choice to let go of Barkley was, it at least gives him the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl this coming Sunday. If Barkley and the Eagles win, and if Barkley wins Super Bowl MVP, the jokes at the Giants’ expense will only get louder.