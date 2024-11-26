Troy Aikman Roasted Giants Over Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones During 'MNF'
Troy Aikman was on the call for Monday night's Baltimore Ravens-Los Angeles Chargers game on ESPN and while he was locked in on the big AFC showdown, he did take a brief moment during the broadcast to throw some shade at one of his former rivals, the New York Giants.
The Giants have had a brutal season and on Sunday night they had to watch their former star running back, Saquon Barkley, rush for 255 yards in a win over the Rams in Los Angeles.
Aikman talked a bit about Barkley, as the Ravens-Chargers game happened on the same field that Barkley tore it up on 24 hours earlier, and broke down how sick the Giants must be feeling.
"John Mara, if he had a little heartburn when Saquon Barkley left and signed with the Eagles you can only imagine the heartburn he has watching him do what he's done," Aikman said of the Giants' president and CEO.
Joe Buck then chimed in with a line about a clip from Hard Knocks that keeps being shown: "John Mara's gotta be so sick of that clip and hearing about 'I’m not gonna be able to sleep if he goes to Philly.' Well he's in Philly and he looks like one of the best RBs ever to visit this planet."
Aikman then finished it off with this savage line: "And they decided to keep Daniel Jones and now they don’t have either."
Here's that moment:
That was all pretty accurate, and likely painful for Giants fans to hear, especially since their team wasn't even playing on Monday night.