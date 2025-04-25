SI

Baby Spits Up Live on ESPN After Saints Pick Kelvin Banks Jr.

Stephen Douglas

Kelvin Banks Jr. and his family react to the Saints making him the No. 9 pick in the NFL draft.
Kelvin Banks Jr. and his family react to the Saints making him the No. 9 pick in the NFL draft.
The New Orleans Saints selected Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Banks was understandably emotional in the moment as he hid his face behind a Saints hat and cried tears of both joy and relief.

It was a beautiful moment that he shared with his family rather than spending the evening waiting around the green room. One of the people on the couch with Banks was his infant son, who got jostled just a little too much during the celebration and couldn't hold down his most recent meal.

While the video the SEC Network posted on X cuts off right before the incident, plenty of people caught it live.

Banks and his partner announced the impending baby in November, which means the little boy is probably only a couple of months old and thus very prone to spitting up. The good news is he'll fit in perfectly on Bourbon Street.

