Baker Mayfield's Angry Run Through Commanders' Bobby Wagner Had NFL Fans Fired Up
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield may not be the most mobile quarterback in the league, but he's not afraid to use his legs when the moment calls for it.
That much was evident on Sunday, when Mayfield picked up an impressive first down on the ground against the Washington Commanders. Mayfield was running angry, and he barreled straight through an attempted tackle from veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner en route to an 18-yard gain.
Mayfield's 18-yard pickup was the longest run of the game to that point, and he earned every bit of it as he refused to go down. Have a look at the toughness he displayed against one of the most feared linebackers in the game:
Rather than hit the deck and slide for a safe gain, Mayfield was determined to tack on a few extra yards. He stayed upright and absorbed the contact from Wagner, sending the 34-year-old stumbling backwards to the floor.
Mayfield's run kept the drive alive on third down and enabled the Buccaneers to get into the end zone a few plays later to tie the game at 10–10.
Not every quarterback in the league has the fortitude to take a hit like that and turn it into a big gain, and fans on social media saluted his resilience.