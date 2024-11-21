Baker Mayfield's Answer on Saving HS Team’s Season With Huge Donation Was All Class
Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been struggling lately on the field but something the quarterback did off the field for a local high school football team will never be forgotten by its players, coaches, and families.
When Mayfield learned that Space Coast High School might not be able to have a season this year due to lack of funds and unusable equipment, the QB and his wife, Emily, donated $17,900 to save the squad. The team, which went 1-8 last season, then caught fire, going 10-3 and winning a state championship.
Mayfield was asked Wednesday what that meant for him and his answer was all class:
"I get chills just thinking about it," Mayfield said. "It’s just a cool story. Like I said, I have an unbelievable platform to be able to give back and obviously they were in a predicament of probably not having a season, not just for varsity but for JV, they didn’t have enough equipment. So being able to give back and seeing that turnaround—all we did was give them some helmets they did the rest, they turned it around. They believed in it and that’s what football is all about—it teaches you life lessons how to handle adversity, how to deal with it and push forward so congrats to them. It’s pretty special."
Pretty cool.