Baker Mayfield Appears to Shade Heckling Seahawks Fan on Instagram After Bucs' Win
Baker Mayfield doesn't mind a bit of back and forth with opposing fans when he's on the road with the Buccaneers, and he had a rather heated exchange with one Seahawks fan on Sunday during Tampa Bay's exhilarating 38–35 win.
Before the game, Mayfield was heckled by a fan while the Bucs prepared to walk onto the field. Mayfield happily played into it, chirping back and point at the fan, who was recording the interaction. Ultimately, it was the Bucs quarterback who had the last laugh. After the win, Mayfield made sure he called out the fan while heading down the tunnel into the locker room.
On Tuesday, he posted a series of photos from the game on Instagram. The lead photo of the series was of the Buccaneers standing outside the tunnel at Lumen Field, with a Seahawks fan seemingly heckling them in the top corner of the frame. The last photo was of Mayfield pointing into the crowd and shouting.
"Name the time and place," Mayfield captioned the post.
The road win saw Tampa Bay improve to 4–1 on the season. Mayfield led the team down the field for a game-tying touchdown with just over one minute left in the fourth quarter, and the Buccaneers were able to walk it off with a game-winning field goal on their next drive. Mayfield was elated while jetting into the locker room after the narrow win, but he made sure to get one last gloating shot off at the heckling Seahawks sup