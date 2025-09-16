Baker Mayfield Leads Clutch Game-Winning Drive After Daring Run vs. Texans
Baker Mayfield did it again.
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing the Houston Texans 19-14 with 2:04 left in the game, their veteran quarterback led his squad on an incredible march down the field for a game-winning score.
Mayfield authored an 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive in which the signature play was a 15-yard scramble on fourth-and-10 to keep it alive.
Mayfield's daring scramble is below.
It was capped by a two-yard touchdown run from Rachaad White with six seconds remaining to secure a 20-19 victory.
It was a statement drive by the Buccaneers and Mayfield, who has rapidly become one of the NFL's best clutch performers. The victory moved Tampa Bay to 2-0 for the fifth consecutive season.
Mayfield finished the night 25-of-38 for 215 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 33 yards on the ground and outdueled Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud who struggled for much of the evening.
White and Bucky Irving formed a potent running attack for Tampa Bay, as Irving rushed for 71 yards on 17 carries, while White added 65 and a touchdown on 10 rushes.
The Buccaneers will host the Jets on Sunday.
Houston Texans Suprisingly Start 0-2
The Texans struggle offensively all night in a shockingly pedestrian performance. They managed just 266 yards on the evening, as Stroud seemed out of rhythm all game.
The third-year quarterback finished 13-of-24 for 207 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions. He added 27 yards on four carries but was sacked three times. Houston's rushing game had issues as well, as it managed 84 yards on 19 carries, but 25 of that came on a fourth-quarter touchdown run by Nick Chubb.
The Texans will take their 0-2 record on the road in Week 3 to face the 1-1 Jacksonville Jaguars.