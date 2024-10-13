Baker Mayfield Responds to Texas Players Planting His Jersey on Field After Win
Baker Mayfield didn't seem too bothered by the Texas Longhorns' troll job after their victory over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.
Texas linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Barryn Sorrell planted a Longhorns flag through a Mayfield jersey at midfield of the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in the aftermath of their 34–3 win.
After Mayfield led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a lopsided win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, he was asked about the flag-planting incident by reporters. He didn't seem fazed.
"Just a kid from Austin, Texas that went to Oklahoma, won his last two Red River games, and being rent-free in their heads for almost a decade," Mayfield said coolly, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.
The incident stems from Mayfield's final season at Oklahoma back in 2017. After defeating Ohio State in Columbus, Mayfield took a Sooners flag and boldly planted it at midfield of Ohio Stadium. Hill and Sorrell applied their own Texas spin on Mayfield's notorious flag plant on Saturday, taking a shot at the former Oklahoma star in the process.
Despite the Longhorns thinking they'd gotten the last laugh over Mayfield, it's clear he doesn't feel that way. Instead, he shrugged it off and joked that he's enjoyed living rent-free in the heads of Texas players ever since his college days.