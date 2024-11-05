Baker Mayfield's Reaction Said It All When Patrick Mahomes Won OT Coin Toss
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-24 in overtime on Monday night to move to 8-0 on the season. The Chiefs took a 24-17 lead on a DeAndre Hopkins touchdown reception with just more than four minutes remaining in regulation, but the Buccaneers came back to score with 27 seconds remaining in regulation.
Rather than go for two and try to win the game, the Bucs kicked the extra point and settled for overtime.
Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield met at midfield for the overtime coin toss and Mayfield called tails. As it landed and the referee announced it was heads, Mayfield couldn't believe it. He looked to the heavens as Mahomes signaled the Chiefs would receive.
Mayfield's reaction said it all as the Chiefs got the ball and drove 70 yards on 10 plays to win the game on a Kareem Hunt touchdown run. The Bucs never touched the ball in overtime.
Just a brutal way for the game to end for the Bucs and Mayfield knew it as soon as the coin landed on the wet turf.