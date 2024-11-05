Todd Bowles Questioned for Decision Not to Go for Two Late in Loss to Chiefs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were defeated in overtime by the Kansas City Chiefs, and they didn't even get a chance to possess the football during the extra period.
Baker Mayfield guessed incorrectly on the coin toss, resulting in Patrick Mahomes and Co. marching down field and winning the game on a Kareem Hunt touchdown run on the first and only possession in overtime.
Of course, overtime could have been avoided entirely if not for one decision from Todd Bowles after the Buccaneers scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Rather than go for a two-point conversion and have a chance to end the game in regulation, Bowles opted to kick a PAT to even the score at 24.
That decision ultimately proved costly, as Tampa Bay's offense never touched the football again. Mahomes and the Chiefs failed to score a touchdown with 27 seconds left in regulation, but they didn't fall short in overtime.
Many NFL fans, and even Troy Aikman on the ESPN broadcast, expressed their disagreement with Bowles' decision to play it safe.
Clearly, Bowles's decision wasn't a popular one among NFL fans, who felt that it was a wiser move to go for the two points rather than put the ball back in Mahomes's hands. Hindsight says they were right.