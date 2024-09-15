SI

Baker Mayfield Sent Lions Defender Flying With Devastating Juke

This camera angle shows just how badly Mayfield had the Lions' defender beat.

Karl Rasmussen

Mayfield runs with the ball and avoids a tackle from Rodriguez during Week 2 at Ford Field.
Mayfield runs with the ball and avoids a tackle from Rodriguez during Week 2 at Ford Field. / Screenshot via @nikotaughtyou on X
In this story:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield isn't necessarily known for his mobility, but that doesn't mean he's not a capable runner with the football when the moment calls for it.

He provided all the evidence fans need of that during Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions in Week 2, a game in which he was the Buccaneers's leading rusher.

On his most impressive run of the day, Mayfield managed to sent Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez flying with a nasty juke, forcing the 25-year-old to overshoot on an attempted tackle and come up with a face full of turf.

An alternative camera angle of the run shows just how badly Mayfield had Rodriguez beat.

Rodriguez was lining himself for what could have been a massive hit onto Mayfield. Fortunately for the former No. 1 pick, he was well aware of what Rodriguez was plotting and shed the tackle with a sharp change of direction.

Truly impressive stuff from Mayfield, who carried the ball five times for 39 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay's 20–16 win.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen

KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NFL