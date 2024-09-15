Baker Mayfield Sent Lions Defender Flying With Devastating Juke
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield isn't necessarily known for his mobility, but that doesn't mean he's not a capable runner with the football when the moment calls for it.
He provided all the evidence fans need of that during Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions in Week 2, a game in which he was the Buccaneers's leading rusher.
On his most impressive run of the day, Mayfield managed to sent Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez flying with a nasty juke, forcing the 25-year-old to overshoot on an attempted tackle and come up with a face full of turf.
An alternative camera angle of the run shows just how badly Mayfield had Rodriguez beat.
Rodriguez was lining himself for what could have been a massive hit onto Mayfield. Fortunately for the former No. 1 pick, he was well aware of what Rodriguez was plotting and shed the tackle with a sharp change of direction.
Truly impressive stuff from Mayfield, who carried the ball five times for 39 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay's 20–16 win.