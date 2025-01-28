Baker Mayfield Tops Tom Brady With Milestone for Buccaneers Quarterbacks
Quarterback Baker Mayfield made Tampa Bay Buccaneers history this week and accomplished something not even fellow gunslinger Tom Brady did during his three seasons with the franchise.
Mayfield was named to his second Pro Bowl on Tuesday, making him the first quarterback to earn multiple Pro Bowl invitations in franchise history. He earned the first Pro Bowl bid of his career last season, his first one with the Buccaneers. He is replacing Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Brady, who was a 15-time Pro Bowler in his NFL career, only earned this invitation one time during his three seasons with the Buccaneers. It's a bit surprising that Brady, who won a Super Bowl title with Tampa Bay, only was named to Pro Bowl one time with the team.
Mayfield led the Buccaneers to a 10-7 record and took them to the playoffs, where they lost in the wild-card round. He will join fellow NFC quarterbacks Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions and Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings at the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday.