Baker Mayfield Tops Tom Brady With Milestone for Buccaneers Quarterbacks

This is something the legend didn't accomplish in his three seasons with Tampa Bay.

Madison Williams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Quarterback Baker Mayfield made Tampa Bay Buccaneers history this week and accomplished something not even fellow gunslinger Tom Brady did during his three seasons with the franchise.

Mayfield was named to his second Pro Bowl on Tuesday, making him the first quarterback to earn multiple Pro Bowl invitations in franchise history. He earned the first Pro Bowl bid of his career last season, his first one with the Buccaneers. He is replacing Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Brady, who was a 15-time Pro Bowler in his NFL career, only earned this invitation one time during his three seasons with the Buccaneers. It's a bit surprising that Brady, who won a Super Bowl title with Tampa Bay, only was named to Pro Bowl one time with the team.

Mayfield led the Buccaneers to a 10-7 record and took them to the playoffs, where they lost in the wild-card round. He will join fellow NFC quarterbacks Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions and Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings at the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

