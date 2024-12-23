Baker Mayfield Was in Disbelief Over Cowboys' Chaotic Game-Sealing Turnover
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a hard-fought victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football in a game that was dramatic down to the very end.
With the Bucs looking to drive down field and try to take a late lead, Baker Mayfield avoided a sack by riskily flipping the ball to running back Rachaad White. White proceeded to turn up field and try to make a play, but he was hit by DaRon Bland, who was able to pry the ball loose. The Cowboys were able to secure the fumble recovery and regain possession, from where they could run out the clock.
Baker Mayfield was in utter disbelief over the hectic play and subsequent fumble that resulted in Tampa Bay's loss, looking on in total bewilderment as the events transpired on the field.
It was a truly bonkers sequence. The Bucs almost picked up some important yards while working the two-minute drill, but the entire game was turned on its head after Bland emerged with the football. Mayfield saw the comeback opportunity slip away in the blink of an eye, and he could barely process what had just happened.
The loss sees the Buccaneers fall to 8–7 on the year. As such, they no longer control their own destiny when it comes to reaching the playoffs. They're behind the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South, so they'll be reliant on Atlanta losing in one of their last two games in order to make up ground.