Baker Mayfield Wowed NFL Fans With What He Did After Angry Run vs. 49ers
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is that guy.
In the third quarter of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Mayfield craftily escaped incoming pressure from two 49ers defenders and looked like he was going to throw it, but he changed his mind and decided to run for the first down.
On his scramble, Mayfield made another 49ers defender miss and was about five yards away from the marker. He barreled forward with reckless abandon and—partly aided by his teammate's offensive block—was able to just barely reach the first down before extending the football across the line for good measure.
Listen to Jim Nantz's electric call of that angry run:
But that wasn't all Mayfield had up his sleeve. Just two plays later, Mayfield dialed up a moon shot to wide receiver Tez Johnson, who cradled the ball with his fingertips for the touchdown.
Here's that ridiculous throw and catch:
Mayfield has been playing without top wideout Emeka Egbuka for much of the game after Egbuka was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were out before the game even began. If he pulls off a win against San Francisco on Sunday, he'll cement himself as one of the fiercest contenders in this year's MVP race. The Bucs are currently up 27-19 in the fourth quarter.