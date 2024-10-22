SI

Baker Mayfield Seen Popping in a ZYN on Sideline During Loss to Ravens

Andy Nesbitt

Baker Mayfield and the Bucs fell to 4-3 with their loss to the Ravens on Monday night.
Baker Mayfield and the Bucs fell to 4-3 with their loss to the Ravens on Monday night. / @ESPN
In this story:

Baker Mayfield started off hot in Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens before things quickly unravelled for the Buccaneers in their 41-31 loss at home. Making matters worse, the quarterback lost two of his biggest weapons with wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin going down with injuries.

Mayfield, who has been reborn in Tampa, seemed to be a bit stressed out while trailing 17-10 at the start of the third quarter. What did he do to squash some of those nerves? Well, he went to the bench, popped open a tin of ZYN nicotine patches, and put one in his mouth.

ESPN's cameras were locked in on the QB during that moment:

Fans had jokes:

The Bucs ended up scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter but it wasn't enough.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL