Baker Mayfield Seen Popping in a ZYN on Sideline During Loss to Ravens
Baker Mayfield started off hot in Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens before things quickly unravelled for the Buccaneers in their 41-31 loss at home. Making matters worse, the quarterback lost two of his biggest weapons with wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin going down with injuries.
Mayfield, who has been reborn in Tampa, seemed to be a bit stressed out while trailing 17-10 at the start of the third quarter. What did he do to squash some of those nerves? Well, he went to the bench, popped open a tin of ZYN nicotine patches, and put one in his mouth.
ESPN's cameras were locked in on the QB during that moment:
Fans had jokes:
The Bucs ended up scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter but it wasn't enough.
