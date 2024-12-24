Baltimore Ravens Christmas Day History: Record, Statistics, & More
In 2024, the NFL will play on Christmas Day for the fifth year in a row. Football isn't as synonymous with Christmas compared to Thanksgiving, but the NFL has provided fans with a steady dose of games in recent years with no sign of stopping.
This Christmas includes two NFL games. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the holiday at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be broadcast on Netflix exclusively.
The Ravens have played on Christmas Day a handful of times in the past, including last season. Here's everything you need to know about the Ravens' past performance on Christmas.
Ravens' Christmas Day Record
Entering their game Wednesday against the Texans, the Ravens have played three times on Christmas Day with a 2-1 record. Baltimore's most recent game on Christmas came just last year, when they beat the San Francisco 49ers 33-19 in 2023.
Before that, the Ravens lost to the Steelers 31-27 on Christmas Day in 2016. Baltimore's first Christmas game came in 2005, when they beat the Minnesota Vikings 30-23.
Year
Opponent
Result
2023
San Francisco 49ers
W, 33-19
2016
Pittsburgh Steelers
L, 31-27
2005
Minnesota Vikings
W, 30-23
Baltimore's fourth Christmas appearance puts them toward the top of the most games on the holiday amongst NFL teams. The Chiefs will play in their fifth game on Christmas this year, which ties the Dallas Cowboys at the top of the ladder in total games played on the holiday.
After this year's contest the Ravens will join the Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings with four Christmas games all-time.
Notable Players and Performances on Christmas Day
In 2023, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes in only 18 seconds of game time to help Baltimore beat Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in a battle between two of the NFL's top teams. Baltimore's defense intercepted Purdy four times in the game, the most picks in a single game in his career so far. Defensive back Kyle Hamilton grabbed two interceptions in the game.
Baltimore's previous Christmas Day game in 2016 was lost in heartbreaking fashion when Steelers' wide receiver Antonio Brown caught a go-ahead touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger with just nine seconds left.
Now, Jackson gets another opportunity to grab a win on Christmas Day when the Ravens play C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in a rematch of last season's AFC divisional round where the Ravens prevailed 34-10 to move onto the AFC championship game.
The Ravens (10-5) and Texans (9-6) will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Christmas Day.