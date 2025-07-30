Baltimore Ravens Hilariously Reach Out to Michael Phelps for Swimming Lessons
If anyone can teach the Ravens how to swim, it’s Michael Phelps.
When you want to learn something new, it never hurts to learn from the best.
Maybe that’s what drove the recent decision of several Baltimore Ravens players to request swimming lessons from Olympic legend Michael Phelps.
In an adorable video posted to Instagram, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and several of his teammates invited Phelps, a Baltimore native and avid Ravens fan, to give them swimming lessons, hoping to expand their skill set from the comfort of the team facilities.
Check that out below.
When it comes to “shooting your shot” in the world of swimming lessons, this is about as hard as you can go.
No word yet on if Phelps will take them up on the offer, but if he does, let’s hope we keep getting Instagram dispatches from the team pool.
