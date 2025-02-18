SI

Baltimore Ravens Offensive Lineman Arrested for DUI in Georgia

The arrest occurred on Feb. 12.

Brigid Kennedy

The Baltimore Ravens logo at midfield at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan 6, 2019.
The Baltimore Ravens logo at midfield at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan 6, 2019. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ben Cleveland was arrested last week for driving under the influence, per an incident report from authorities in Baldwin County, Ga..

Per the report, Cleveland was pulled over around 10:25 p.m. ET on Feb. 12 after he was seen swerving and moving between lanes. The lineman was said to have then undergone a field sobriety test, where he registered a 0.178 blood alcohol content, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08. He allegedly admitted to drinking "approximately three to four beers," according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

After being taken to a nearby jail, Cleveland was given two citations: one for driving under the influence of alcohol and one for failing to maintain his lane. He was later bonded out and released.

The 26-year-old OL is a Georgia native and an alum of the University of Georgia, out of which he was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. He played as a backup OL in all regular and postseason games in 2024–25 and is set to become a free agent in March.

BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

