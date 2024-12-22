SI

Bears LT Braxton Jones Suffers Ugly Leg Injury, Carted Off vs. Lions

Chicago's left tackle appeared to suffer a broken leg against the Lions.

Ryan Phillips

The 25-year-old Jones had a PFF grade of 76.3 entering Week 16.
Things just keep getting worse for the Chicago Bears.

The Bears were getting hammered by the Detroit Lions 20-0 on Sunday when another disaster struck.

As Chicago faced fourth-and-3 from Detroit's 31-yard line, quarterback Caleb Williams found receiver Rome Odunze for a 13-yard gain. It was a big play for the team's offense as it attempts to find a rhythm late in the season. Unfortunately, left tackle Braxton Jones was injured on the play and it didn't look good.

Jones's left leg was bent underneath him and he stayed down on the field for a long time. Trainers immediately put an air cast on the leg, which led everyone to fear he had suffered a bad fracture.

A still photo of the injury is below, but be warned it is pretty nasty.

The entire Bears roster came onto the field to check on Jones before he was carted off.

The Bears selected Jones with a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft and he made the PFWA All-Rookie team. He has been solid since, and entered Week 16 with a 76.3 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Chicago's offensive line has been a mess all season so losing Jones is a big blow.

Ryan Phillips
Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

