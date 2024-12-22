Bears LT Braxton Jones Suffers Ugly Leg Injury, Carted Off vs. Lions
Things just keep getting worse for the Chicago Bears.
The Bears were getting hammered by the Detroit Lions 20-0 on Sunday when another disaster struck.
As Chicago faced fourth-and-3 from Detroit's 31-yard line, quarterback Caleb Williams found receiver Rome Odunze for a 13-yard gain. It was a big play for the team's offense as it attempts to find a rhythm late in the season. Unfortunately, left tackle Braxton Jones was injured on the play and it didn't look good.
Jones's left leg was bent underneath him and he stayed down on the field for a long time. Trainers immediately put an air cast on the leg, which led everyone to fear he had suffered a bad fracture.
A still photo of the injury is below, but be warned it is pretty nasty.
The entire Bears roster came onto the field to check on Jones before he was carted off.
The Bears selected Jones with a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft and he made the PFWA All-Rookie team. He has been solid since, and entered Week 16 with a 76.3 grade from Pro Football Focus.
Chicago's offensive line has been a mess all season so losing Jones is a big blow.