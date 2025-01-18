Bears QB Caleb Williams Spotted at USC Basketball Game With Cast on His Arm
The USC Trojans had a special guest in the building when their men's college basketball team took on the Wisconsin Badgers in a Big Ten clash.
None other than former USC quarterback and current Chicago Bears signal caller Caleb Williams was spotted sitting courtside for the game, though one aspect of the 23-year-old's appearance immediately stood out to fans. And it wasn't his new haircut.
Williams could be seen with a cast on his throwing arm, covering his right wrist. It was unclear why he was wearing the cast, as there hadn't been any reports of the young quarterback undergoing a procedure during the offseason. Naturally, fans were curious about the situation.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Williams underwent a procedure to remove a cyst on his right wrist. He described the procedure as being minor and said that Williams will be fine.
Williams recently wrapped up his rookie season in the NFL. He took a beating in year one, having been sacked 68 times throughout his first 17 games. He threw 20 touchdown passes to six interceptions while completing 62.5% of his passes for 3,541 yards.