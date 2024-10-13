Bears TE Cole Kmet Makes Unique NFL History Filling in for Injured Long Snapper
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet had an eventual first half in Sunday's London game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, to say the least.
Kmet put the Bears on the board with a 31-yard touchdown catch to start the second quarter. He dodged two defenders and made it into the end zone. But, his participation in the play didn't end there.
Bears long snapper Scott Daly suffered a knee injury and was ruled out for the game. So, Kmet stepped up and replaced Daly during the extra point on his own touchdown. That's a rare statement in the NFL.
Two drives later, Kmet scored his second touchdown of the game on a two-yard play. He once again held the ball for kicker Cairo Santos during the extra point. Kmet became the first long snapper in history to score two touchdowns in one half. Quite the unique NFL record made.