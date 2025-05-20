SI

Bears Agree to Huge Contract Extension With All-Pro Guard Joe Thuney

The Bears will keep Thuney in Chicago longer than just for the 2025 season.

Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney gets ready for a play.
Over two months after the Chicago Bears traded for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs, his contract extension details have officially been released.

Thuney received a two-year, $35 million extension with the Bears, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported. Thuney will earn $51 million over the next three seasons, and has $33.5 million fully guaranteed in his contract.

When the Bears traded for Thuney, they took on his one-year, $16 million remaining on his current contract. So, this extension keeps Thuney in Chicago through the 2027 season. That's a pretty good deal for the 32-year-old.

The Bears got some majorly needed help when signing Thuney in March. Quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked a league-high 68 times during the 2024 season, so it'll be helpful to bring in a veteran guard still in his prime to protect Williams on the field. Thuney is also a four-time Super Bowl champion, so he's well-experienced in his NFL career.

