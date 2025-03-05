Chiefs Trade Four-Time All-Pro Guard Joe Thuney to the Bears
The Kansas City Chiefs are trading four-time All-Pro selection Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick, sources confirmed to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
News of a potential Thuney trade was first reported by Diana Russini of The Athletic, while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter were first to report of the trade and compensation.
The 32-year-old Thuney is a four-time Super Bowl champion and has been named as a first-team All-Pro each of the last two seasons at guard for the Chiefs.
The trade provides Kansas City with some needed salary cap relief. The Bears are taking on the one-year remaining on Thuney's contract worth $16 million, which clears the $16 million off the cap for Kansas City, sources told Breer.
Meanwhile, Chicago lands one of the best guards in the game to protect second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. Incoming head coach Ben Johnson said that the franchise would prioritize improving the offensive line, and the trade for Thuney will do just that.