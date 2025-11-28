Bears Use Creative Way to Stop Eagles’ Tush Push, and Every NFL Team Should Try It
Did the Bears just solve the Tush Push?
With the Eagles trailing Chicago 10-9 and driving inside the red zone in the third quarter Friday afternoon, Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia’s offense faced a third-and-1. Coach Nick Sirianni dialed up the play that all 11 Bears defenders on the field knew was coming—the Tush Push.
It didn’t work.
Hurts was stopped short of the first-down marker, and once the pile of bodies cleared, Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright emerged with the football. To the disbelief of Eagles fans in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field, Hurts fumbled the ball away.
It was hard to see exactly what happened on the live broadcast angle:
But a replay confirmed that it was no fluke; Wright flew into the Tush Push chaos with a plan in mind to strip Hurts of the football. And he somehow did it untouched: Wright didn’t collapse on the bodies to the left of him after the snap. Instead, he hesitated for a split second for a path to Hurts to clear, and he went right for the football.
Hurts and the rest of the Eagles’ offense never saw Wright coming.
Wright’s heads-up play ended up being the turning point of the game, too. The Bears took over at their own 13-yard line, drove all the way down the field on 12 plays and took a 17–9 lead with 12:53 to play on Kyle Monangai’s four-yard touchdown run.
The Bears went on to win 24–15 and, at 9–3, are in sole possession of the NFC North. They enter the weekend slate as the NFC’s current No. 2 seed.
Hurts had a rough game, coughing the ball up twice (one fumble, one interception) while throwing for 230 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-34 passing. The Eagles’ quarterback will have to make some adjustments moving forward if other defenses follow Wright’s lead and assign a defensive back to hunt down the football to combat the infamous Tush Push.