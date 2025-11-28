Eagles Loudly Booed by Home Fans as Listless Offense's Struggles Continue vs. Bears
To say that Philadelphia Eagles fans are fed up would be an understatement.
Amid a listless performance from an Eagles offense that was held under 100 yards and without a touchdown in the first half of Friday's game vs. the Bears—which notably brought the total quarters without a touchdown to four, if you count last week's game vs. the Cowboys—the fans at Lincoln Financial Field made their presence felt.
Indeed, from Philadelphia's first drive of the game (a punt after five plays) to its first drive of the second half (a three-and-out), Eagles fans loudly booed the team.
Eagles fans angered by missed opportunities, decision-making
Two particular moments from the first half of Friday's game vs. the Bears drew the ire of Eagles fans. The first came on a drive where Philadelphia entered Bears territory for the first time in the contest. On a third down with eight yards to go for the first and 13:12 remaining in the second quarter, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had wide receiver DeVonta Smith wide-open over the middle of the field, but threw it behind the talented wideout, resulting in a fourth down and a missed opportunity for what could have been a touchdown.
Then, trailing Chicago 10-3 with a chance to potentially tie the game before the end of the first half, the Eagles picked up just a yard on a pass from Hurts to receiver A.J. Brown before electing to let the clock run all the way to the two-minute warning, a decision the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field did not approve of.
After the drive ultimately stalled out, even coach Nick Sirianni showed his frustration.
Given the Eagles' scoreless second half in its collapse against the Cowboys last week, as well as the offense's first half struggles juxtaposed against a strong performance by its defense, it wasn't difficult to see why the fans were so upset.
The second half began with more of the same for Philadelphia's offense, opening with a three-and-out on the first drive, then a turnover on a Hurts interception on the second. Picking up the tempo on its third drive, however, the Eagles utilized Hurts's legs and arm to quickly get downfield, finally finding paydirt on a 33-yard strike to Brown.
The Eagles' defense then forced a turnover, but Philadelphia, on its much-maligned tush push play, fumbled the ball after it was set up in Chicago territory.
It will be interesting to see if Philadelphia can rediscover its rhythm from its lone touchdown drive in the game.