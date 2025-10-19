The Bears Were So Hyped to Get DC Dennis Allen Win Over Former Team
The Bears took care of business at home on Sunday, taking down the Saints with a 26–14 win.
The result was especially sweet for Chicago defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who was briefly the Saints head coach before getting fired in the middle of the 2024 season.
Allen had plenty to celebrate, with the Bears' defense putting together its best performance of the season, with four turnovers on the day.
After the game, head coach Ben Johnson was sure to acknowledge Allen, giving him the game ball in the locker room as players jumped to mob him in celebration. Allen had plenty to say when his defense called for him to give a speech.
“Sometimes the good lord just has a freakin’ plan for you that you don’t know about,” Allen told his players. “Sometimes, you ain’t good enough for somewhere else. That’s perfectly fine. I love being here. I love being with this group of guys.”
The Bears are absolutely rolling, having won four straight games after taking losses in the first two weeks of the season. It’s been a long time coming, but it’s possible the Bears are finally turning things around.