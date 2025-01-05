Bears' DJ Moore Had NSFW Response After Defeating Green Bay in Week 18
The Chicago Bears capped a tumultuous season on Sunday with a surprising defeat of the Green Bay Packers, snapping a 10-game losing streak and earning Chicago their first victory over their long-loathed division rivals since 2018.
Green Bay was notably without quarterback Jordan Love and wideout Christian Watson for the second half of the game, which some might argue informed the outcome. But Chicago isn't interested in any qualifying it would seem, at least if you consider wide receiver DJ Moore's post-game reaction.
Asked by reporter Mark Grote if the win over the Packers does anything for the Bears in the big picture, Moore had a perfectly succinct (and NSFW) response: "We beat the Packers," he said. "F--- 'em."
After a 5-12 season, Moore was probably just excited to revel in the thrill of beating a rival, not pontificate on larger implications. But in some ways, he is still answering Gote's question—with the victory, the Bears breathed some new life into what was becoming an unevenly-matched feud. That's gotta feel good as you end one season and prepare for another.
Plus, Moore himself had a great Week 18 finale, too. The 27-year-old had nine catches for 86 yards on Sunday, plus a touchdown.