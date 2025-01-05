SI

Bears' DJ Moore Had NSFW Response After Defeating Green Bay in Week 18

The Bears also snapped a losing streak with this one.

Brigid Kennedy

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore on January 5, 2025.
Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore on January 5, 2025. / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bears capped a tumultuous season on Sunday with a surprising defeat of the Green Bay Packers, snapping a 10-game losing streak and earning Chicago their first victory over their long-loathed division rivals since 2018.

Green Bay was notably without quarterback Jordan Love and wideout Christian Watson for the second half of the game, which some might argue informed the outcome. But Chicago isn't interested in any qualifying it would seem, at least if you consider wide receiver DJ Moore's post-game reaction.

Asked by reporter Mark Grote if the win over the Packers does anything for the Bears in the big picture, Moore had a perfectly succinct (and NSFW) response: "We beat the Packers," he said. "F--- 'em."

After a 5-12 season, Moore was probably just excited to revel in the thrill of beating a rival, not pontificate on larger implications. But in some ways, he is still answering Gote's question—with the victory, the Bears breathed some new life into what was becoming an unevenly-matched feud. That's gotta feel good as you end one season and prepare for another.

Plus, Moore himself had a great Week 18 finale, too. The 27-year-old had nine catches for 86 yards on Sunday, plus a touchdown.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL