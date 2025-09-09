Caleb Williams Has Strong Start to Ben Johnson's Bears Debut
Caleb Williams looks like a different guy under his new head coach.
The Chicago Bears and their quarterback opened the team's next era on Monday night, with Ben Johnson in charge. The team's second-year signal-caller looked comfortable and in command of his head coach's offense during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings.
Williams and the Bears entered halftime ahead of Minnesota 10-6, but while the point total wasn't high, the team's offense looked vastly improved from 2024.
A few penalties derailed the unit's momentum, but Williams was solid. He completed 13-of-16 passes for 112 yards, while adding 32 yards and a touchdown on four carries. He didn't turn the ball over and, crucially, was not sacked.
He also threw this dart to Rome Odunze to make something out of nothing on a third-down play.
Williams also used his scrambling ability to avoid a few potential stops in the backfield, but the team's new-look offensive line looks much improved.
Perhaps most impressive was how calm and in control Williams looked after struggling along with his offense in 2024.
Chicago's offense was penalized four times for 20 yards, which didn't help things. Johnson & Co. need to clean that up moving forward to help their young quarterback.
Overall, the Bears outgained the Vikings 172-80, and Williams did a solid job moving the ball and being efficient. It was one half, but it was clear he's far more connected to Johnson's offense.