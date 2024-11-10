Bears Fans Chant For Matt Eberflus to Be Fired After Humiliating Loss to Patriots
Chicago Bears fans want Matt Eberflus gone.
After their team suffered a brutal 19-3 defeat at the hands of the New England Patriots on Sunday, Bears fans were unrelenting. They want Eberflus fired and even chanted that as they walked away from Soldier Field following the loss.
Video is below.
The "Fire Flus" chant is nothing compared to the anger online.
Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron did not have a good day against the Patriots. Rookie franchise quarterback Caleb Williams completed 16 of 30 passes for 120 yards but was sacked nine times. The offensive line the team failed to bolster in the offseason has been one of the NFL's worst units this season. It feels like Williams is under siege every time the ball is snapped.
The Patriots also rushed for 144 yards, and rookie quarterback Drake Maye threw for 184 yards and a touchdown, though he did have an interception. New England only had to score one touchdown and kick four field goals for what wound up feeling like a blowout win.
It certainly appears Chicago may need to make some serious changes after dropping three straight games following a 4-2 start.