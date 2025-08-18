SI

Bears Fans Definitely Weren't Overreacting to Caleb Williams' First TD of Preseason

It didn't take long for Bears fans to be sold on the Ben Johnson-Caleb Williams partnership.

Karl Rasmussen

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams impressed during his first drive of the 2025 NFL preseason.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams impressed during his first drive of the 2025 NFL preseason. / David Banks-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bears are expecting some big things from Caleb Williams in his second season in the NFL and his first year with offensive coaching guru Ben Johnson.

Fans got their first glimpse of Williams in Johnson's offense on Sunday night during the team's second game of the preseason, and it didn't take long to see some exciting results. On the first drive from scrimmage in the game, Williams orchestrated a flawless 97-yard touchdown drive.

Williams completed five of six passes for 97 yards and an explosive 34-yard touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus. It was a drive so impressive that Fox commentator Joe Davis even boldly declared that "the Bears are back."

Not a fan base to overreact, Bears fans took to social media with a very measured response to what they had just witnessed from Williams and the rest of the new-look offense.

It was just one drive of the preseason, but fans in Chicago are already fired up for what's to come between their new head coach and quarterback tandem.

